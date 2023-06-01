Gombe State Police Command has arrested 11 people for allegedly engaging in acts of thuggery thereby disrupting public peace.

Those arrested are Abdullahi Saleh aged 18; Yusuf Shitu, 18 years; Musa Saleh, 20 years; Usman Suleiman, aged 23 and Ahmed Alhassan aged 19.

Others arrested are Aliyu Yakubu aged 21; Sadiq Adamu aged 21; Dauda Ibrahim aged; Haruna Mohammed aged 18; Salim Abubakar aged 16 and Abdulsalam Moh’d Rabi’u aged18.

According to a release by the Command PPRO, ASP Mahid Mu’azu, on the 30th/05/2023 at about 1730hrs, the communities of Pantami, Malam-inna, Tudun-Wada and Checheniya quarters areas of Gombe metropolis reported at the office of Operation Hattara that some groups of boys suspected to be Kalare boys were terrorizing and carrying out nefarious activities in their neighbourhood.

On receipt of the complaint, Operation Hattara swung into action and stormed the criminal hideouts at different locations where they successfully arrested the above-mentioned suspects who confessed to having participated in such acts.

The case will soon be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation for possible prosecution while exhibits recovered from them included 7 cutlasses and 3 knives.

The command equally appealed to the people of the State to continue to partner with the Police by taking a keen interest in issues of their personal security and neighbourhood safety by providing useful information on the activities of any suspicious individuals or groups.

He then urged the to, for complaints/inquiries, reach the Command on emergency GSM number 08150567771 or PCB number 09165472923 or via NPF rescue me Application.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Akinwumi Ambode resurfaces

Not many can boast of running into Lagos politician, Akinwumi Ambode, at any social gathering after the completion of his term as the Governor of…





My wife is too beautiful, I want divorce, man tells court

In a surprising twist, a man has brought his marital woes to a local court in Lusaka, Zambia, stating that he no longer desires his wife, Hilda Mleya, due to…

VIDEO: Why I rejected N5m to perform at Tinubu’s inauguration concert — Portable

Fast-rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, on Friday, lamented that organisers of the…

OFFCUT: ‘We can manage 70k successfully as family of four,’ Nigerians reveal

Nigerians have revealed how a family of four can spend the sum of seventy thousand naira judiciously as…

You’re not my president, Pastor Bakare tells Tinubu

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration, Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the…

Messi breaks Ronaldo’s record for most goals in Europe’s Top 5 leagues

Lionel Messi has broken the record for the most goals scored in Europe’s top five leagues, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo, during…