Commuters were stranded in some parts of Akure, Ondo state capital, on Thursday for several hours as commercial taxi drivers clashed with tricycle operators over the transportation fare following the astronomical rise in the fuel price.

The commercial taxi drivers were alleging the tricycle operators of picking passengers at a reduced price against the new price regime introduced by commercial taxi drivers because of the fuel price increase.

It was gathered that a drop from FUTA Northgate to Ojaoba Market was increased from N200 to N300 by taxi drivers while tricycle riders were still collecting N200.

The commercial drivers, however, mobilised their members to stop the tricycle operators from picking up passengers and discharging passengers being conveyed by tricycle riders on the road.

Many passengers who have been stranded on the road, resolved to use motorcycles known as okada to their destinations as the taxi drivers insisted that the price must be changed, saying they would be indebted if they allowed tricycle riders to continue picking passengers.

A commercial driver, Mr Olawale Ajayi said they were not fighting the tricycle riders but wanted to ensure they agreed to pick up passengers at the new rate since the price of fuel had been increased.

He said “We are organising here because passengers are not ready to pay the new prices of N300 or N200 per drop. Tricycle riders are taking passengers for N200 instead of N300.

“We cannot make money if we continue to carry at the old price. From North Gate to Ojaoba is supposed to be N300. The operation of keke riders is affecting us. We want to negotiate with them.

Another driver, Olalekan Smart, said they cannot make the daily balance of N4000 if they bought 30 litres a day for N15,000.

“When it was N195, we carry N150. If passengers do not have money, they should remain in their houses. They should know that transport has increased. Keke is collecting the old price because they do not consume much fuel. We want to stop them and let them reason with us.”

Also, Adeniyi Akinfolarin said, ” We want to agree on a price tag that all of us will accept. Only break pad in our vehicle is N4000. We want keke riders to agree with us. We want a fine imposed on those collecting old transportation fare.”





Some of the tricycle riders, however, insisted that it was a free market, saying they can still make a profit from little price adjustment and said the commercial driver cannot control the affairs of tricycle operators.

