Femi Fani-Kayode, a Chief of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated the outgoing Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila over ‘his appointment as Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

While there’s no official statement confirming Gbajabiamila’s appointment, Fani-Kayode’s reaction is coming on the heels of reports claiming that Gbajabiamila had, in a meeting of President Tinubu with Security chiefs on Thursday, been introduced as new Chief of Staff to the President.

Fani-Kayode, in a statement via his personal Twitter handle, reacted to the appointment , describing it as well-deserved.

He said, “Congratulations to my friend and brother of over 40 years, the Hon. Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on a well-deserved appointment as Chief of Staff to our leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. (@officialABAT)

“This appointment proves to the world that in this dispensation and under this administration appointments are made based on merit, loyalty and competence,” he said.

According to him, Gbajabiamila’s resilience and commitment is second to none, noting that he is confident that lawmaker will do an excellent job in his new role as Chief of Staff.

“The Speaker’s courage, resilience, determination, sense of justice and commitment is second to none and I am very proud of him.

“I wish him well in his new assignment and I have no doubt that he will do an excellent job,” he added.

