Police kill suspected kidnapper in Edo

The police in Edo State have killed a suspected kidnapper along Iyuku Road by Imeke Junction, along the Benin-Auchi Road.

A statement Sunday by the Edo State Police deputy spokesperson Jennifer Iwegbu said that the suspect was shot dead by the police on Saturday July 9 while on routine patrol.

Iwegbu, an assistant superintendent of police, disclosed that other members of the criminal gang were wounded and took to flight.

She explained that a corpse of a man on black mask and suspected to be one of the hoodlums was discovered by the police during bush combing along that axis after the shoot out, adding that a locally made pistol was discovered on the deceased.

She reiterated the Edo State Commissioner of Police Abutu Yaro unalloyed commitment towards ensuring a peaceful and habitable space for Edo people.

According to her, Yaro called for the spirit of patriotism by availing the Command with credible information which will be speedily treated with high level confidentiality.

