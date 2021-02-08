Police interrogate 80 Fulanis intercepted by Amotekun, Operation Burst in Ibadan

A DAF truck, with registration number Bauchi KTG 220 ZZ, conveying about 80 passengers of Fulani extraction, were noticed and intercepted by Amotekun Corps and Operation Burst operatives at Iwo Road, Ibadan, Oyo State, on Sunday, at about 5 p.m.

The passengers, with 25 cows and 13 motorcycles, were driven by one Auwalu Mustapha.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that they were almost attacked by some hoodlums at the spot of interception, but were quickly driven off to Agodi police station, not far from the scene.

Police officers and men from the police station reportedly interrogated the strangers, so as to know their mission and destination.

During interrogation, the Fulanis had told the police that they were from Kano State, on their way to Ogun and Lagos States for commercial motorcycle riding and cattle sales respectively.

A credible source among the security operatives said that when searched, nothing incriminating was found with the Fulanis or in the vehicle that brought them.

Thereafter, they were escorted by police patrol team to the defunct toll gate at Ibadan end of Lagos/Ibadan highway, to make them leave peacefully, as they headed towards Lagos.

Oyo State PPRO, CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi confirmed the story, saying that the Fulanis were led out of Oyo State towards their destinations by the police.

He said that when they were searched, nothing incriminating was found on the travellers.

