Police foil armed robbery operation in Yenagoa

Operatives of the Bayelsa State Police Command Monday repelled a five-man armed robbery gang who were on a mission to rob unsuspecting residents of Goldcoast Estate in Yenagoa Local Government Area.

According to residents of the estate located along the Bayelsa Palm road in the outskirts of the city, the armed robbers scaled through the fence attempting to gain entrance into homes before a terrified resident called the manager of the property who eventually contacted the police.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that on noticing the presence of police, the armed robbers were said to have been forced to retreat into a swampy forest close to the estate.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat, in a statement said: “on 8th March 2021 at about 0300 hours, unknown gunmen suspected to be armed robbers invaded Goldcoast Estate, Yenagoa, to rob the residents of the estate.

“The management of the estate contacted the command control room and patrol teams responded swiftly and the robbery was foiled.

“The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command, CP Mike Okoli hereby appeals to members of the public to always contact the Police Control room for a prompt response.”

