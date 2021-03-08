Police commence second phase of NHIS enrollment for retired officers

The Nigeria Police Force has commenced the second phase of the nationwide registration and capturing of retired Police officers in the ongoing enrolment of retired police officers on the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen, in Abuja, by the Force Public Relations (FPRO), a Commissioner of Police, CP Frank Mba.

According to the statement, “the exercise is scheduled to commence, on 15th March 2021 while it is aimed at ensuring that no retired police officer (including his/her spouse), anywhere in the country, irrespective of rank on retirement, is not left out from having full access to all NHIS services and benefits covered by the Police Health Maintenance Organization (Police-HMO) Code-073.

“The exercise shall be in three batches and will take place at the various Police Area Commands in the country. All retired police officers (each with a spouse), who were not captured during the first phase of the exercise, are therefore required to visit any Police Area Command closest to them (in their States of resident) with their letter of retirement and retiree’s I.D Card.”

It added that the nationwide registration/capturing exercise “is scheduled as follows: BATCH 1 – (Monday, 15th March 2021 – Thursday, 18th March 2021) will cover South-East States (Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo) and South-South States (Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Rivers).

BATCH 2 – (Monday, 22nd March 2021 – Thursday, 25th March 2021) will cover North-Central States (Benue, FCT, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger and Plateau) and South-West States (Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo).

BATCH 3 – (Monday, 12th April 2021 – Thursday, 15th April 2021) will cover North-East States (Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe) and North-West States (Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara).”

It stated the Inspector-General of Police, IGP M. A Adamu, noted that the Force was passionate about the welfare of its personnel in retirement.

He assures that the Police leadership would continue to do all within its powers, in collaboration with relevant state actors and institutions, to address all pending issues surrounding the general welfare of the senior citizens who undoubtedly dedicated their youthful days and energy to the service of the nation.

The IGP’ further explained that the registration and services provided under the scheme was absolutely at no cost and without any form of deduction whatsoever from retirees’ monthly pension and therefore enjoined all retired Police officers who were yet to be captured on the Scheme, to take optimum advantage of the second phase exercise which would avail them with affordable healthcare services in retirement.

