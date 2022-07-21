Police confirm release of kidnapped late Alao-Akala’s farm supervisor

By Soji Ajibola
Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the release of Christopher Bakare, the supervisor of TBT Farm, Jabata Ogbomoso owned by the late former governor of Oyo State, Otunba Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala.

Confirming his release to our correspondent, the Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso stated that Bakare who was abducted last Saturday while on official duty on the farm by the suspected Fulani herders has been released.

It will be recalled that suspected herders invaded TBT Farm Jabata after sporadic shootings whisked away the farm supervisor to an unknown destination.

The Police Authority, as reliably informed, mobilized its crack detective team to comb the area and ensure the release of the captives.

The suspect herders, a few hours after the incident, established a link with the family during which a ransom of N100m was demanded.

However, five days after the incident, Bakare breathed the air of freedom but our correspondent could not confirm whether a ransom was paid as demanded.

Meanwhile, a family source who preferred anonymity disclosed that the TBT supervisor was released on Wednesday night but was silent on the payment of ransom.

He disclosed that Bakare was tortured while in the kidnappers’ den, adding that his experience in the past five days was nothing to write home about.

Another source stated that Bakare is currently undergoing treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

