Imo killings: IPOB declares Ebubeagu Commander wanted, offers N2m reward

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Thursday placed a ransom payment of 2 million Naira to be paid to anybody who volunteers information that will lead to tracking down the commander of the Ebubeagu Security outfit in Imo state.

Tribune Online gathered that the Ebubeagu local vigilante security outfit is the brainchild of Governor Hope Uzodinma in line with the decision of the Southeast Governors Forum to protect the lives and property of people in the geo-political zone following the insecurity in the area.

IPOB said the prize tag on the Ebubeagu commander in Imo state followed what it called the frustration and desperate effort to change the narrative concerning the gruesome murder of 14 Otulu and Awo-Mmamma youths who were returning from a traditional wedding of their friend on Sunday.

The group in a statement by Director of Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful “cautioned Hope Uzodinma over his consistent lies to the public and people whose mandate he fraudulently seized with the help of the Supreme Court amidst oath of allegiance to the Fulani Caliphate.”

According to IPOB, “the statement credited to Uzodinma, had it that the security agents naturalized criminals in their camp in Awo-Mmamma, but never explained which camp they were referring to.

“The people of Awo-Mmamma wonder what kind of camp Hope Uzodinma is talking about. The indigenes within the location of the massacre know that Hope Uzodinma’s house in Omuma is also referred to as “Ebube-Agu camp” because that was where the Ebube-Agu militia who murdered the 14 youths came from and they returned to the same Omuma residence of Hope Uzodinma after their murderous operation.”

“We ask again: Which camp in Awo-Mmamma is Hope with his partners in crime referring to? Is it the one at Omuma Community in the stadium where they murder and burn human beings alive or another?





“We also wish to remind the DSS to stop lying. They did not kill any ESN member, they are trying to cover up Hope Uzodinma from his evil. If they claim that the slaughtered wedding guests were ESN members killed in their camp, let them tell the very camp in Awo-Mmamma they killed these 14 innocent youths. No lier will have peace!”

IPOB noted that “It is imperative to elucidate with accurate information regarding the death of these innocent young men murdered in cold-blood by Hope Uzodinma’s militia boys whom he equipped with sophisticated weapons.”

Members of the body further alleged that “Hope Uzodinma equipped the special squad amongst Ebube-Agu militia with the mandate to kill any young person that is not a member of his party or his errands boys.”

“The Ebube-Agu militia that guards his country home uses the Mini and dilapidated Stadium in that locality as a slaughter house which Hope and his men refer to as “abattoir”. This particular abattoir is where they slaughter those suspected to be members and sympathizers of IPOB.

“Hope Uzodinma of Imo State is allegedly killing his people in honor of his agreement with the caliphate and consistently lies to the public. The head of this murderous militia named Ebube-Agu in Imo State is one drug and cult leader returnee from Mozambique, Mr. Izuchukwu Akuegbulanwa {Aka Ogwu}.”

According to the IPOB, “As a result of his murderous terrorist activities against our people, IPOB hereby declares this Ebube-Agu Commander in Imo State wanted. He is now a wanted person in Biafra land. Anybody who gives useful information about him and what will lead to the capture of this murderer will get a reward of 2 million Naira from IPOB. ESN Imo State Command has also been given a matching order to look for him to account for the innocent blood of Biafrans his criminal gang has wasted.

“The Intelligence report at our disposal is that he is working with murderous Nigeria Security Agencies and now living with Hope Uzodinma in the Government House Owerri. But ESN and IPOB will handle his own case and he will reap the reward of his atrocities.

“He can’t hide forever because the gods of the land are against him and his sponsors. We enjoin every Biafran especially Imo people to be on the lookout for him and give us useful information about his movements. We must hold him to account for the innocent people he has wasted in cold blood.”

IPOB said, ”Immediately the house of Hope Uzodinma was burnt down early last year by unknown gunmen, Hope Uzodinma became enraged and designated all the young men and ladies in Orlu Senatorial zone as household enemies for slaughter. To terrorize and kill his perceived youth enemies he recruited some criminals from Igbo land, Ijaw land, and some Fulani boys and branded them as Ebube-Agu militia.”

“Remember that Ikonso was murdered for rejecting the offer of a hatchet man’s job for Hope. Ikonso rejected his devilish offer to kill his fellow Igbo people instead he chose to protect the people and the land as ESN Commander. Uzodinma bought over some treacherous persons close to Ikonso and murdered him in his sleep.”

“We, therefore want to remind Hope Uzodinma that one day nemesis will catch up with him. He will surely pay for his atrocities. The day of reckoning is coming as he will not be Governor forever. We wonder if he will relocate from Biafra land or return to his house at the end of his murderous regime.”

“Uzodinma should know that his lies will not save him. No amount of lies in his desperation to cover the truth and exonerate himself will save him. The world is already aware that even Liar Mohammed is more honest than he.”

”Hope Uzodinma has his killing squad in Omuma, Awo-Mmamma, and Orlu LGA who use the stadium by his place to cordon off innocent youths, slaughter them like fowls, and burn their bodies. How can God allow a man behind such a heinous crime to go unpunished?

“This was the reason IPOB opposed the formation of Ebube-Agu security outfit by South East Governors because we knew they did not mean well for our people but unfortunately some people misunderstood us. We knew the wicked southeast Governors were briefed by their Fulani slave masters to use the criminal outfit to spy on ESN and eliminate more innocent Biafran youths.

“They were promised Vice Presidential slots in return but little did they know the Fulani wanted to use and dump them as is now the case. We knew Ebube-Agu was evil. If the Governors were sincere why didn’t they follow the way the South West Governors used in floating Amotekun security outfit that is today helping to secure Yoruba land?

“It’s very unfortunate that instead of supporting the gallant ESN operatives launched by our leader to protect BIAFRA land against criminal herdsmen and jihadists, South East Governors because of their selfish political interests colluded with the federal government to attack innocent volunteers sacrificing their lives to protect their ancestral land. What a foolish act!

“That’s why South East Governors do not worth anything before their Northern counterparts. How many Northern Governors have ever exposed bandits and terrorists rampaging their states? They even pay them tribute and their Emirs give Chieftaincy titles to mass murderers but in Biafra land, our Governors take the lead in killing their own youths. Posterity will judge all of them.”

