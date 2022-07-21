Reps decry spate of death of Nigerians on Abuja expressway

Members of the House of Representatives, on Thursday, expressed grave concerns over the high rate of accidents leading to the death of Nigerians on major highways across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The lawmakers who frowned at the development, however, tasked the FCT Administration with the need to construct a pedestrian bridge at the Mabushi/Ministry of Works and Housing highway with a view to avoid recurrent accidents.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon Michah Yohanna Jiba.

“The House notes that the recent accident involving 3 prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members and other Nigerians on Mabushi-Ministry of Works and Housing Junction has once more brought to the fore the frequency of accidents within Abuja.

“The House also notes that the road network whose master plan was modelled after some of the most efficient cities in the world ought to be free from avoidable calamities.

“The House is concerned that the roads in the Federal Capital Territory are the best in Nigeria, but driving on them has been increasingly undermined by the dangerous habits of some drivers.

“The House is also concerned that recurring accidents have continued to cause anguish to the people and tarnish the image of the city, thus necessary steps ought to be taken towards ensuring order and safety in the FCT.

“The House is worried that many Nigerians have lost their lives trying to commute through the ever-busy Mabushi/Ministry of Works and Housing Junction highway,” he noted.

To this end, the House FCTA urgently construct pedestrian bridges across the Mabushi/Ministry of Works and Housing junction highway to avoid more accidents in the Area.

To this end, the House mandated the joint Committees on FCT and Works to ensure implementation.

