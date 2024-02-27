Bauchi State Police Command has arrested Ahmed Mohammed, a 29-year-old resident of Polo High Court, Maiduguri, in Borno State.

According to the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili, on February 24, 2024, the operatives of the State Intelligence Department (SID) attached to the Command acted on credible intelligence at their disposal to effect the arrest.

The suspect was arrested at the Bayan Gari Area of the Bauchi metropolis alongside the stolen vehicle, a Toyota Highlander, white with registration number ABC-65PK.

The PPRO added that a discreet investigation into the matter revealed that the suspect was employed as a driver by a company owned by his secondary school classmate called Damuli Investment Company Ltd. in Maiduguri, Borno State.

It was further uncovered that the suspect, Ahmed Mohammed, fled with the car to Bauchi with the intent to sell it out for N2,000.00 and use the money to pay his house rent and to welcome his estranged wife back home.

The Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Mohammed, has directed that further investigation be extended to Borno State to explore more motives and unravel every fact behind his action.

