The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has charged the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, the Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote and other members of the newly inaugurated National Economic Advisory Committee to work hard and end the current economic hardship in the country.

The student body urged members of the committee not to let Nigerians down at this crucial moment the country is looking for a lasting solution to its economic problem.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had on Sunday announced the creation of an economic advisory committee, comprising the federal government, sub-nationals and the private sector.

The committee which also include the Chairman of United Bank for Africa, Mr. Tony Elumelu, was charged with the responsibility of stabilising the economy and ensuring the best economic future for Nigerians.

While congratulating Abiodun for making the appointment, NANS urged the committee to immediately get to work and prioritise the public welfare.

NANS gave the advice in a statement by its National Senate President, Elvis Ekundina on Tuesday.

The student body particularly charged Abiodun to approach this opportunity with the same dedication and passion that has defined his career thus far. The students’ association stands ready to support initiatives that prioritize the welfare and prosperity of all citizens

“We wish to express our hope and expectation for the newly appointed members of the National Economic Advisory Committee. As these distinguished individuals assume their roles, we encourage them to prioritize the well-being of the people they serve.

“The significance of the National Economic Advisory Committee cannot be overstated, as it plays a crucial role in shaping economic policies that impact the lives of every citizen. We implore the new members to approach their responsibilities with a deep sense of duty, accountability, and a commitment to the public interest.

“It is our sincere hope that the committee will engage in open and transparent dialogue, considering the diverse needs and perspectives of the population. We urge the members to work collaboratively and diligently to address the economic challenges facing our nation and to seek inclusive solutions that benefit all segments of society.

“NANS emphasizes the importance of maintaining the highest ethical standards and avoiding any actions that may lead to disappointment among the people. As representatives of the student body, we stand firm in our belief that the committee’s decisions should reflect a genuine concern for the welfare and prosperity of our nation.

“We trust that the newly appointed members will rise to the occasion, fulfilling their roles with integrity, expertise, and a genuine commitment to serving the public.“