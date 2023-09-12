Bauchi State Police Command has arrested one Ibrahim Umar, aged 40 of Dankunkuru village, Ungogo LGA Kano State for allegedly killing two people in Taranka village of Gamawa LGA.

According to a statement by the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili, on 10/09/2023 at about 0958hrs, one Adamu Mohammed aged 57 years of Taranka village, Gamawa LGA, Bauchi State, reported at Gamawa Divisional Police Headquarters.

He reported that about one month ago, one Kabiru Ìdí aged 36 and Bato Ali aged 18 both of the same address were missing and that one Ibrahim Umar aged 40 of Dankunkuru village, Ungogo LGA Kano State, who came to the said Taranka village for charcoal business was suspected to have perfected the abduction and disappearance the aforementioned persons.

Upon receipt of the report, a team of detectives were quickly drafted to the scene and eventually arrested the suspect.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed to having killed and buried the two casual workers in a shallow grave around the outskirts of the town.

Consequently, the requisite coroner’s form was filled and the bodies were exhumed from the said grave for discreet Investigation.

These bodies were established to be those of the missing persons and were certified dead by a medical practitioner at the hospital.

Thereafter, the Command has handed over the corpses to the relatives for burial according to their respective religious rites.

The investigation further uncovered that the accused killed the two persons in a bid to make ritual money out of their dead bodies.

During the search at the suspect’s residence, one rubber gallon containing liquid substances suspected to be Human blood was recovered from the accused residence.

Investigation is still in progress to uncover the mystery behind the accused

Cruel act.





The Command commensurated and condoned with the family of the victims, praying that may Allah (S.W.A) give them strength and fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.

The Commissioner of Police Bauchi State Command, CP Auwal Musa Muhammad has described the act as ferocious and inimical to the law governing the country and warned Bauchi State indigenes that such acts under his stewardship will not be tolerated.

He explicitly condemned the ruthless and gruesome killing of the two innocent and very hardworking citizens of the state and assured of his resoluteness and commitment to ensure that justice takes its course in this matter.

While assuring that the general public will continue to be updated as the Investigation unfolds, the Command used the medium to reiterate the need for parents and guardians to maintain strict vigilance of the activities of their wards.

It is pertinent now more than ever that the whereabouts of wards and the company they keep are constantly kept in check by all those responsible.

Community leaders, elders and authoritative persons should also ensure to keep an eye on happenings within their environment and ensure the needed intervention before situations degenerate.

CP Musa Auwal condemned the gruesome killing of the casual workers in Gamawa, appealed for calm and warned the people of the State to desist from the act of posting unverified stories that will incite the tempo of the society on social media and ensure that Justice will take its course.

