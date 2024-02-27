Thousands of workers from all affiliate unions of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and members of the Civil Society Organisations (CSO) have commenced the nationwide rally against economic hardship in the country.

Recall that the NLC had earlier announced its resolve to embark on a two-day nationwide protest against foreign exchange volatility and other policies of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration which they said have resulted in economic hardship for the citizens.

The crowd began converging at the NLC headquarters in Abuja as early as 6am, while the protest procession commenced by 9am to the National Assembly.

Men of the State Security Service (SSS) and Nigerian Police Force heavily accompanied the protesting workers to the premises of the National Assembly.

NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, before the procession commenced, said the protest is a peaceful rally to further draw government attention to the height of economic hardship workers and the citizens at large are going through.

He urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government to take immediate intervention measures to quell the worsening hardship.

As at the time of filing this report, the procession is still marching to the National Assembly to meet the leadership of the Senate and House of Representatives.