National President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero Ajaero has insisted that the planned nationwide protest against the prevailing hardship in the country will hold.

TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered the late meeting between the Federal Government and the Organised Labour on Monday night at the State House in Abuja ended in a stalemate.

“The rally goes on and it is part of their constitutional responsibility to ensure that the rally is peaceful,” the NLC President was quoted as saying, shortly after the meeting with government representatives on the eve of the protest.

The meeting, hosted by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, was not opened to the media, according to Channels TV report.

Those in attendance at the meeting include the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi; Ministers of Labour, Agriculture, Finance, Budget & Planning and the Head of Service of the Federation.

The two labour centres in the country were also in attendance.