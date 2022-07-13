2023: APC North-West seeks genuine reconciliation in Kano Chapter

Ahead next general elections, the North-West zonal leadership of the All Progressives Congress has said the unity of party faithful in Kano State deserved urgent attention.

National Vice Chairman, North West of the APC, Salihu Lukman, made the observation on Tuesday at a meeting with the party stakeholders in the North West state, as part of his interactive session with chieftains and ordinary party faithful in the zone.

Tribune Online checks revealed that the Kano State chapter was polarised into two factions.

While the Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje faction produced Abdullahi Abbas as State’s chairman, another faction led by former Kano State Governor, Ibrahim Shekarau and Senator Jibril Barau “elected’ Haruna Danzago as factional chairman.

Further investigation revealed that the Supreme Court in its judgement last May upheld Governor Abdullahi Ganduje-led factional leadership.

The apex court, in a lead judgment delivered by Justice Inyang Okoro, held that the appeal against the earlier judgments of the Court of Appeal in Abuja lacked merit and as such dismissed.

The appeals followed two rulings of an FCT High Court which upheld ward and local government congresses won by the faction loyal to Senators Ibrahim Shekarau and Jibril Barau.

Senator Shekarau had since defected to the New Nigerian People’s Party, (NNPP) which has another former governor of Kano state, Rabiu Kwankwaso as a presidential candidate.

Addressing the party stakeholders, Salihu Lukman stressed the need for a strategic reconciliation initiative that will address the post-primary elections grievances where some of the contestants that did not make it felt offended in one way or the other.

A statement by Malam Musa Mailafiya Mada Zonal Publicity Secretary, North West disclosed that the Zonal Chairman explained to the participants some measures put in place at the zonal level to ensure unity among critical stakeholders and the role of leadership at various levels in achieving and sustaining unity.

“The party’s stakeholders in Kano singled out among issues raised and discussed upon the unity initiative as a vital step towards achieving the desired objectives in the forthcoming general elections and beyond.”

The Kano State Governor who was represented by his Chief of Staff/the Head of Service of the State, Usman Bala, expresses optimism over the manner through which the party’s affairs are being handled at the Zonal level, stressing that it is a right step towards the right direction.

