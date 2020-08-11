[UPDATE] COVID-19: US donates new ventilators to Nigeria

The United State Government on Tuesday donated over 200 brand-new, leading-edge ventilators to the Federal Government, to help Nigeria fight the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

This is in fulfilment of the promise made by the President of the United States, Donald Trump to the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

The US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, officially handed over the 200 brand-new, leading-edge ventilators to the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire on Tuesday, in support of Nigeria’s efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Ehanire presided over the ceremony at the Abuja Premier Medical Warehouse, where the ventilators were donated.

He was accompanied by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director, Stephen M. Haykin.

In collaboration with USAID and the Presidential Task Force, the Federal Ministry of Health will coordinate the expedient delivery, transportation and placement of the ventilators in COVID-19 treatment centres and intensive care units across the country.

“This donation, and the many other health and humanitarian assistance programs offered from the American people over the years, is just one component of the strong cooperation between our two governments,” Ambassador Leonard said at the ceremony.

Leonard added: “I laud Nigeria’s efforts in taking early action to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. I hope to see Nigeria continue this trajectory, as an example for other African nations to follow.”

The ventilators are compact, deployable, and will provide Nigeria with flexibility in treating COVID-19 patients. USAID is also funding a support package that includes accompanying equipment, medical supplies, technical assistance, and service plans.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the United States has provided Nigeria more than $54 million in COVID-19 assistance and will continue to support Nigeria’s prevention and response efforts, both now and in the future.

For over half a century, the United States has been the largest contributor to global health security and humanitarian assistance. USAID is on the frontlines in providing funding and technical assistance in maternal, newborn and child health, and in supporting countries, including Nigeria, in the battles against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, Malaria and now COVID-19.

