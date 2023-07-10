The Senator Representing Plateau Central in the National Assembly, Senator Diket Plang, has commended the Defense Headquarters over the deployment of its men through Operations Safe Haven (OPSH) to the troubled Mangu local government area of Plateau State.

Senator Plang, in a signed statement, said the presence of men from Operation Safe Haven on the instruction of the Chief of Defense Staff to address security challenges in the area will go a long way toward tackling the unfortunate situation.

He enjoined other sister security agencies, such as the Police, the Department of the State Security Service (DSS), and others, to team up with the men of OPSH to arrest the pathetic situation.

“One of the prayers of my motion on the floor of the Senate is that the Defense Headquarters should create a military outpost, and I am happy to say that the ministry and defense headquarters have been able to send Operations Safe Heaven to Mangu. I appreciate the quick response; it is one of our prayers.

“My wish is that with the presence of the military and the decisiveness of the military leadership, the wanton Killings and destruction of properties will come to an end”.

The Senator, who condemned in strong terms the fresh attack in Mangu local government, therefore appealed to the people of the Senatorial zone, specifically Mangu local government, to eschew any act that might further escalate the situation and cooperate with security men on the ground to put an end to the ugly trend.

He said :”I am appealing to the people of Mangu and the entire senatorial zone to put their trust in the security agency to enable them to bring desired peace to the communities, which I believe is a step in the right direction.

“Our desire is peace through forgiveness to enable the government at all levels to actualize their dreams for the people. We cannot continue with this terrible situation because no society can develop in this kind of hostility. At the moment, the local government is locked down as a measure to halt this act of bestiality. So there is a need for all to embrace peace so that normalcy can be restored.

Senator Plang also reiterated his call on the Service Chiefs to visit Mangu and other troubled parts of Plateau State to boost the morale of their men on the ground and instill confidence in the locals that they are safe and the government cares for them.

He further called on the National Emergency Agency (NEMA) to respond to the urgent need of the victims by providing building materials for them, adding that they cannot return to their ancestral home unless the burned houses are rebuilt.

“This is part of my prayers on the floor of the Senate. It is very urgent; the victims need to rebuild their burnt houses; they have lost virtually everything, and there is no way they can return to their homes under such terrible conditions,” he said.

