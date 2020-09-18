Plans on to make 2020 pilgrimage excellent — Rev Pam

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam has said that the commission has planned to have a well organised pilgrimage exercise this year.

Rev Pam who disclosed this in Abuja during a courtesy visit by the Chairman and executive members of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria FCT chapter to his office, said the NCPC is doing its best to have an excellent pilgrimage to the holy land this year.

“The NCPC boss stated that there was need to have knowledgeable instructors from the Pentecostal body to provide leadership at different holy sites during pilgrimage.

He expressed his desire to ensure that those who go on pilgrimage come back with a transformed mind and should be able to impact on the lives of others.

Rev Pam averred that pilgrimage is the only dividend which Christians enjoy from the government and as such the government should not see it as a waste of resources because it helps to build the faith of Christians.

The NCPC boss reiterated that the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria had been in the vanguard of the church in Nigeria. In his words, adding”you have been a stakeholder in the affairs of Nigeria and this is a church that government does not take for granted.”

Earlier, the Chairman of PFN, FCT chapter, Rev Dr Isaac Komolafe congratulated Rev. Pam on his well deserved appointment.

“We are not surprised on your appointment because God is a faithful rewarder of those who serve him diligently. PFN is a very strong and well structured in the FCT and we promise that the body would support the NCPC boss to succeed in his new task.

The Chairman further promised to collaborate with NCPC so as to develop the spiritual content of pilgrimage, adding that they would want to tap from the agricultural expertise of Israel through the NCPC youth pilgrimage programme.

