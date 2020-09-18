StarTimes adds action-driven Hollywood channel, TNT Africa, Jenifa’s Diary

Pay-TV platform, StarTimes, has expanded its entertainment offering by introducing Hollywood movie channel, TNT Africa, and, the recent season of popular comedy series, Jenifa’s Diary.

TNT Africa offers action-driven, a pulse-raising slate of movies, mixed with romantic gems and hilarious comedy, alongside original TNT productions aimed at keeping its movie fans glued to their screens.

As part of its September launch on StarTimes, TNT Africa has an exciting line-up of never-before-seen titles with the premiere of its latest TNT Original Movie, Human Capital; a fan month block dedicated to the best titles of Denzel Washington.

Owned by Warner media that has a long-standing relationship with StarTimes in French-speaking African regions distributing Cartoon Network, Boomerang, Boing, WarnerTV, TOONAMI, CNN and TCM Cinéma across the continent. This new TNT Africa deal will further diversify its channel offering giving StarTimes’ viewers access to the high-quality blockbuster movie channel tailored for African viewers.

“The launch of TNT Africa on StarTimes demonstrates our unremitting commitment to deliver quality content to African families, making top family entertainment accessible to more audience across sub-Saharan Africa,” Lazarus Ibeabuchi, StarTimes PR manager says.

