PIA: Obaseki seeks stakeholders’ cooperation for prosperity in oil and gas sector

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has called for increased cooperation among stakeholders and host communities to foster prosperity in the oil and gas-producing areas of the state.

Governor Obaseki made the call during a one-day stakeholders forum organised by the Edo State Commissioner for Mining, Oil and Gas, Ethan Uzamere, at the weekend in Benin

The Forum was held to rally oil and gas stakeholders to brainstorm on ways to ensure effective implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA, and to set the foundation to develop Edo State policy for the industry.

Obaseki, who was represented at the event by the Commissioner for Local Government, Monday Osaigbovo, noted that the purpose of the stakeholder’s engagement was to discuss freely the implementation of the PIA for sustainable peace.

According to him, “The oil and gas sector till date is the mainstay of the Nigerian economy and as such, there is need to evaluate its contributions to communities and the state at large. This forum will afford stakeholders the opportunities to freely discuss ways to strengthen the process of PIA implementation.

The governor further reiterated the commitment of his administration to improve the lives of residents in the three oil-producing local government areas of Orhionmwon, Ikpoba-Okha and Ovia North-East.

In his opening remarks, the convener of the forum, Uzamere, stated that the state government was at the forefront in the implementation of the PIA and that the ministry was utilising the forum to set the foundation for the development of a comprehensive working policy for the sector.





According to him, “The Act seeks to promote the ease of doing business in the oil and gas industry, regulating the midstream and downstream sector, as well as making clear the roles of all players in the sector. It provides for fast approvals of licences to investors, removes bureaucratic bottlenecks to end fuel importation and subsidies while strengthening the value of the Naira and creating job opportunities in the petroleum value chain, among others.”

Uzamere also stressed the Host Community Development Trust, a provision of the PIA, where he stated that the Trust would guarantee benefits for the communities only if cooperation and peace were guaranteed in the areas of operations.

According to him, “One of the most important offshoots of the Act is that it seeks to guarantee a better and more impactful host community relations.

Under this Act, Oil Companies are to make yearly contributions of three per cent (3%) of their yearly operating expenditure to the Trust, geared towards improving the standard of living of the host community as well as guaranteeing accountability in the management of developmental funds.”

Uzamere further outlined ways to entrench the gains of the Act for the benefit of the people which he said include building a robust collaboration with security agencies to protect investments in oil and gas across the State, encouraging community partnerships and engagement, and ensuring that local content is given priority in every segment of the industry.

Representatives of some of the host communities drawn from the three Oil producing areas of the state thanked the Edo State Government for organising a forum for such critical deliberations, noting that it was the first time it was being organized.

A participant, Amadin Odiase said his community would grant oil operators utmost cooperation going further since the government has helped to elucidate on gray areas of the Petroleum Industry Act.