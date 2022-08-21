Eze-Ndigbo receives Lagos APC leaders, declares supports for candidates

The Eze Ndigbo of Surulere Local Government of Lagos State, Eze Dr. Edwin Obi has declared the supports of the Igbo community in the district for all candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections.

The traditional ruler made the declaration during a courtesy call to his palace by the Executive Chairman of Itire-Ikate LCDA, Hon (Dr.) Ahmed Apatira in the company of members of Ndigbo in Lagos APC led by the council’s Supervisor for Health, Hon. Angel Chidi Okoro.

During the reception, Dr Obi commended the council boss for the appointment of members of the Ndigbo community into his cabinet and the party executive positions.

He said, “We are most grateful to you for the appointment of our members into your cabinet. You are indeed a detribalised politician and administrator.

”We appreciate you for your practical demonstration of a good and accommodating leader. The impact of your administration is loud enough for the deaf to hear and the blind to see.

”Lagos is our home but you have made it more habitable for all of us with ease. Therefore, we must collectively ensure victory for the party in the 2023 elections.

”The Igbo community in Surulere Local Government is fully in support of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential ambition because he is the most sellable of all the candidates aspiring for the exalted office of the President.





”Every man is a politician. We are also politicians and we have been part of Lagos politics, so we’ll continue to support you any time you call on us.”

The traditional ruler pleaded with the council boss not to relent in his support to the Ndigbo community in the affairs of his administration.

Reacting, Dr Apatira disclosed that there is no faction in APC in Itire-Ikate while also restating his commitment to an all inclusive government.

He said, “We are stronger in unity which is why we try as much as possible to absorb and have represented in our cabinet representatives of all ethnic groups in the community.

”We are one in Lagos APC. We are one in Itire-Ikate. I am totally against faction in any form, I run an all inclusive government.

”I want to appeal to the Ndigbo community to embrace peace and work assiduously for the success of our great party, the APC in 2023.

”On behalf of the good people of itire-ikate Local Council Development Area, I am happy to be here in your midst as a member of one big family.

Some of your members were part of the previous administration at different cadres, while some are also part of the current administration, so moving forward, we need all hands on deck because their experiences can’t be washed away.

We’ll make sure that dividends of democracy get across the nooks and crannies of the communities and as I said, Nigeria is one, Surulere is just a microcosmic of what the country is like, whether you are an Hausa, Igbo or Yoruba, you are a Nigerian.

“If you are in this community, the dividends of democracy should get to everyone regardless of affiliation, tribe or race, that’s the administration I run and that’s the community I want to build, so that those coming after us can be proud of us,” he concluded.