Ogun is home to all Nigerians, says Abiodun

The Ogun State Government, on Sunday, warned any individual or group fanning ember of disunity to desist from such act forthwith or dealt with according to the laws of the land.

The government in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Kunle Somorin, explained that some certain individual and groups have been sending messages on social media that could cause a breach of peace, asking some ethnic groups to leave the South-West region within the next 48 hours.

The state government considered this inciteful messages in video clips as unfortunate, reckless and provocative.

It, therefore, warned the promoters to desist from heating up the polity, submitting that various security agencies had been put on red alert to apprehend and deal decisively with agent provocateurs and felons disguising as promoters of self-serving Yoruba agenda.

The statement said, “Our attention has been drawn to various inciteful and provocative statements, including video clips, making the rounds on the social media posted by certain individuals and groups to the effect that some ethnic groups should leave the South-west region within 48 hours.

“As a responsible government, we consider such pronouncements unfortunate, provocative, reckless and irresponsible.

“Ogun will remain home to all Nigerians and foreigners who have legitimate reasons to live, work, visit or do business here. We shall also protect their lives and properties and look after their wellness, welfare and wellbeing.

“It is a well-known fact that Yoruba, especially of Ogun State extraction, are cosmopolitan, urbane and too civilized to discriminate against people on account of their ethnic origin, religion or circumstances of birth.

“These unpatriotic individuals neither represent the views of the Yoruba race that is reputed to be accommodating, tolerant and hospitable. They are definitely not speaking for the Yoruba and the good people of Ogun State.

“These ethnoreligious jingoists and their collaborators are therefore advised in their own interest to desist from heating up the polity, fanning the embers of discord, and inciting aggression against our compatriots from other parts of the country.”

Ogun is home to all Nigerians, says Abiodun