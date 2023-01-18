Phase 3 targets expansive digital infrastructure

Phase 3, one of Africa’s leading independent aerial fibre optic network infrastructure and telecommunications service providers, has said its 2023 drive will focus on targeting an expansive future for its digital infrastructure.

According to Mr Stanley Jegede, executive chairman of the network, “Phase 3 witnessed significant growth and achievements in 2022 with the upgrade and optimisation of its network for speed of deployment and self-healing capabilities, starting with its points-of-presence in Abuja, Lagos, and Port Harcourt.

“We successfully deployed alternative solutions such as high-speed satellite broadband in partnership with YahClick in unserved areas where fibre networks are expensive to deploy either due to cost or the nature of the terrains.”

The upgrades also targeted improved services and fostered meaningful connections for more people and businesses across Nigeria.

Hence, in 2023, one of the company’s major priorities is the increase in network and technology investments that will bolster a vibrant digital economy in Nigeria and the West Africa sub-region in both urban and rural areas.

Phase 3 will continue to optimise its partnerships on state-of-the-art cloud services, enterprise solutions and cyber security that amplifies digital transformation journeys and secures customer data across its networks.

READ FROM ALSO NIGERIAN TRIBUNE