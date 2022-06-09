Petrol tanker explosion kills two, destroys properties in Jos

No fewer than two persons lost their lives and properties worth millions of naira were destroyed by fire as a fuel-laden tanker lost control and exploded at Polo roundabout in Jos North local government area of Plateau State.

It was gathered that the unfortunate incident occurred in the early hour of Thursday when an unidentified truck driver conveying inflammable product lost control at the roundabout and rammed into the Jos University Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

An eyewitness told Tribune Online that immediately after the tanker fell, it went into flame while the content accompanied intense fire spread to nearby business premises.

The unfortunate fire incident destroyed parts of the University of Jos Veterinary Teaching Hospital, nearby Oando filling Station and some shops within the vicinity of the incident.

A security guard identified as Umar Abubakar who is one of the security men guiding shops in the area said the incident occurred at about 1:00 am when the driver suddenly lost control while attempting to negotiate the roundabout.

According to him, on hitting the wall of the teaching hospital, there was an explosion with a heavy bang adding that the driver and one other person in the vehicle were consumed in the inferno.

Asked whether the state fire service was contacted, Muhammed said: “They didn’t come when the fire was on. It has consumed the entire compound and people were already battling with the fire on the other buildings when they arrived”, he stated.

Another eyewitness, Ibrahim Pam said the roundabout is known for such accidents adding that it has become rampant to the extent that people don’t want to transact business within the vicinity anymore.