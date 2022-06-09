June 12: Buhari to address the nation on Sunday

The Federal Government on Thursday, rolled out the activities to mark this year’s Democracy Day on June 12.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari 2018, had announced that Nigeria would henceforth celebrate Democracy Day on 12 June every year which was in honour of Later Moshood Abiola whose election was annulled on June 12 1993.

Formally, Nigeria celebrates its Democracy Day on May 29th which was significant to May 29th 1999 when former President Olusegun Obasanjo assumed office as a civilian after many years of military rule in the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed while addressing journalists, said “as you may recollect, President Muhammadu Buhari, in June 2018, directed that Nigeria’s Democracy Day, marked every May 29, be shifted to June 12 to honour Moshood Abiola, winner of the 1993 presidential election”.

He said in compliance with the presidential directive, Democracy Day has been celebrated annually on June 12.

“This year’s celebration will mark the fourth time that the Day will be marked on June 12, following celebrations in 2019, 2020 and 2021.





“Following extensive work by an inter-ministerial committee, the following programmes have been scheduled to celebrate the 2022 Democracy Day.

“This Press Conference officially kickstarts the programme of activities. A public lecture is scheduled to hold tomorrow, Friday 10th June, at the National Mosque here in Abuja at 9 am.

“This will be followed, on the same day and the same venue, by a Juma’at Service at noon. On Sunday, June 12, there will be a presidential broadcast in the morning.

“There will also be a Church Service at the National Christian Centre at 3 pm. Then on Monday, June 13th, a Ceremonial Parade will be held at the Eagle Square starting from 9 am”, he said.

The Minister assured that there would be maximum security during the ceremony, while attendance will be strictly on the invitation with full compliance with the Covid-19 protocols.

June 12: Buhari to address the nation on Sunday

