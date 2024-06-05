Elections of chairmen into the 31 Local Government Areas and Councillors for the 329 political wards in Akwa Ibom have been scheduled for October 26, 2024.

The schedule by the state government was announced in Uyo during a stakeholders engagement meeting organized by the Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC) on Tuesday.

Represented by the commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Frank Archibong, the state Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, presented the election plan to representatives of political parties and other stakeholders.

“This event is a precursor to all of the electoral activities that will ultimately culminate in 2024 local government elections.

“We are all aware that the governor assumed office May 29 last year and because of the shortness of time between May and December he was not able to conduct the local government elections which is why we have caretaker committees manning the local governments.

“I know how he has pressurised the AKISIEC to have the local government elections. Nothing stops us from having the elections this year because Akwa Ibom State and His Excellency do not want to be counted among those running caretaker committees”, the governor said.

The governor assured that elected council chairman will be sworn in on December 7 in compliance with the electoral plan of the state.

According to the timetable, political parties are expected to conduct their primaries between July 22nd and August 26th, 2024 while commencement of campaigns is on August 26 among other activities.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of AKISIEC, Mr Aniedi Ikoiwak assured political parties of free, Fair, and credible education as well as adequate security during the exercise.

“Given the critical importance of human and material security during elections, the Commission will take very practical measures to ensure there is adequate security before, during, and after the local government elections.”

