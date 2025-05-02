Performance of Hajj

IN the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful.

Qur’an 2:196 says, “And complete the Hajj or ‘Umra in the service of God. But if ye are prevented (from completing it) send an offering for sacrifice such as ye may find and do not shave your heads until the offering reaches the place of sacrifice. And if any of you is ill or has an ailment in his scalp (necessitating shaving) (he should) in compensation either fast or feed the poor or offer sacrifice; and when ye are in peaceful conditions (again) if anyone wishes to continue the ‘Umra on to the Hajj he must make an offering such as he can afford it, he should fast three days during the Hajj and seven days on his return making ten days in all. This is for those whose household is not in (the precincts of) the Sacred Mosque. And fear God and know that God is strict in punishment.”

Any act of worship in Islam requires the Muslims to follow the rules and regulations as contained in the Holy Qur’an and the Sunnah (practice of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW)). Such divine laws are universal. Such norms are total and final. Such doctrines are unchangeable. Such patterns of worship are the same and have remained the same for about 1,500, since Prophet Muhammad (SAW) came to institutionalise the acts of worship for us. Such is the uniqueness of Islam.

The Religion of Peace requires every Muslim to seek knowledge so that we may know how to worship Allah (SWT) (Qur’an 9:121). Or how do we practise the belief in the unity and indivisibility of Allah if we do not know how to worship Him?

The Holy Qur’an, Al-Jathiyah, 45:13 says, “And He has subjected to you whatever is in the heavens and whatever is on the earth – all from Him. Indeed, in that are signs for people who give thought”.

Prophet Muhammad (SAW) enjoins that, “Arrogance is disdaining the truth (out of self-conceit) and contempt for people” (Sahih Muslim).

Thus, we should seek knowledge from the cradle to the grave in our acts of worship, so that we may fulfill our faith and actions with Almighty Allah. The Qur’an, Fatir, 35:28, says, “It is those of His servants who have knowledge who stand in true awe of Allah. Indeed, Allah is Almighty, Most Forgiving.”

However, the performance of Hajj is not an exception in such laid down rules. It requires the donning of Hajj garments (Ihram) from the prescribed stations (Al-Miqat) leading to the holy city of Mecca where the Hajj rites are performed.

The pilgrims first make a spiritual bath (Ghusl) before putting on the two seamless white garments of Ihram (izar and rida) for men. The women are to put on sewn plain garment of any colour that covers all parts of their bodies except the face and the hands. Pilgrims must dress very simply to demonstrate that everyone is equal before Allah.

For those who are performing interrupted Hajj (Hajj al-Tamattu) as most Nigerians, the intention of performing Umrah (lesser Hajj) is made, as they will put on Ihram for Hajj separately.

And for those performing Hajj alone (Hajj Al-Ifrad), they make intention for the performance of Hajj alone at this point (Miqat), provided they have brought a sacrificial animal with them, and to remain in Ihram until the Day of Sacrifice, i.e., the 10th day of Dhul-Hijjah. But if not, they should come out of Ihram after performing Umrah.

As the pilgrims approach Makkah, the Talbiyyah is recited that they have come to answer the call of Allah. It is “Labbayka, Allahuma Labbayka, Labbayka La Shereeka Laka Labbayka. Innal-hamda wan-ni’mata laka walmulk La shareeka Lak”. It means, “Here I am at your service, O Lord, here I am, here I am. No partner do You have. Here I am. Truly, praise and the favour are Yours, and the dominion. No partner do you have.” This is uttered aloud by men and silently by women because of the stimulating effect of their voices.

The guests of Allah make seven circuits of the Ka’bah as they arrive in Makkah, beginning at the Black Stone with Takbir (Allahu Akbar) and ending each circuit at the same place. This is just the role of the Black Stone (Hajara Aswad). It is out of ignorance that they misconstrue the role of Hajara-Aswad (the Black Stone).

Muslims go to Makkah to glorify of Allah, not to kiss a stone or worship a man or semi-divinity. Kissing or touching the Black Stone at the mosque is an optional action, not an obligation or a prescription. It is in fact done out of respect and love for Prophet Muhammad (SAW), who laid the stone at the foundation of the Ka’bah when it was reconstructed. He did that to restore peace among the tribal chieftains that had serious dispute over who was to have the honour of restoring the stone, just because it is the only solid stone remaining from the antique structure of the sacred edifice. It is the case of a broken structure becoming the cornerstone of the building.

While making the seven circuits (Tawaf), round the Ka’bah, the pilgrims praise Allah and make supplications to Him in any words they please. It is preferable to end each circuit with: “Rabbana, Atina fid-duniya Hasanatan, wa fil-akhirati Hasanata Wa qina Adhaba n-nar” – “And there are men who say: “Our Lord! give us good in this world and good in the Hereafter and defend us from the torment of the fire!” (Qur’an 2:201).

On completion of the seventh circuit, two units (rakats) of salat are observed behind the Station of Ibrahim (Maqama Ibraheem), at any distance from it that is convenient within the Sacred Mosque. This is followed with the climbing and descending from the hills of Safa and Marwah seven times.

The Sa’i (hastening) is increased between the green posts, but to walk at a normal pace before and after. Praises of Allah and supplication are also made during this important act.

God says in Qur’an 2:158-160, “Behold! Safa and Marwa are among the symbols of God. So, if those who visit the house in the season or at other times should compass them round it is no sin on them. And if anyone obeyeth his own impulse to good, be sure that God is He Who recogniseth and knoweth”. Those who conceal the clear (Signs) We have sent down and the guidance after We have made it clear for the people in the book, on them shall be God’s curse and the curse of those entitled to curse. Except those who repent and make amends and openly declare (the truth), to them I turn; for I am Oft-Returning Most Merciful”.

The Umrah (lesser Hajj) is completed with the shaving or cutting of hair and the washing with Zam-Zam water. After this, those performing interrupted Hajj (Hajj Al-Tamattu) will put off the Ihram and resume normal life until the Hajj proper.

God reassures in Qur’an 2:125-129, “Remember We made the house a place of assembly for men and a place of safety; and take ye the station of Abraham as a place of prayer; and We covenanted with Abraham and Isma`il that they should sanctify My House for those who compass it round or use it as a retreat or bow or prostrate themselves (therein in prayer). And remember Abraham said: ‘My Lord, make this a City of Peace and feed its people with fruits such of them as believe in God and the Last Day’. He said: ‘(Yea) and such as reject faith for a while will I grant them their pleasure but will soon drive them to the torment of fire an evil destination (indeed)!’ And remember, Abraham and Isma`il raised the foundations of the House (with this prayer): ‘Our Lord! Accept (this service) from us for thou art the All-Hearing the All-Knowing. Our Lord! Make of us Muslims bowing to Thy (Will) and of our progeny a people Muslim bowing to Thy (Will) and show us our places for the celebration of (due) rites; and turn unto us (in mercy); for Thou art the Oft-Returning Most-Merciful. Our Lord! Send amongst them an Apostle of their own who shall rehearse Thy Signs to them and instruct them in Scripture and Wisdom and sanctify them; for Thou art the Exalted in Might, the Wise”.

May Almighty Allah accept the Hajj rites of the Muslim pilgrims to Makkah and Madinah, Ameen.