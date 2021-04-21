Pensioners still collect N2,000 monthly

The President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, the President, Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Dr Abel Afolayan, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige and the Chairman, Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service, Ibrahim Shekarau, on Wednesday lamented the pathetic condition of Nigeria pensioners, many of whom were still collecting as low as N2,000 per month especially at the state level.

Speaking at the 11th Quadrennial National Delegates Conference of NUP, in Abuja, they all unanimously resolved to work and if necessary fight for the review of the Pension Act.

In his speech, Comrade Wabba lamented that many of the pensioners, most especially at the state level were still collecting N2,000 monthly, warning that corruption in Nigeria cannot be wished away in a situation like this.

The NLC said: “That is why the issue of corruption in our system cannot be wished away, people would want to help themselves because they work for many years and when it is time to retire, there would be nothing to rely on for tomorrow.

“As we speak, even the minimum pension that is accommodated in our constitution has not been reviewed. We have a situation in some states, pensioners are collecting N2,000 as a monthly pension, even that has not been paid. As we speak in some states, they still treat their pensioners as lepers.”

He cited examples of Imo State where he said more than 40 per cent of the pensioners have not been enrolled, adding, “I am calling on the state governments, including the Federal Government to prioritize the payment of the benefits of pensioners, it is their right, their earnings.”

He pointed out that payment or non-payment of pension was not about resources but priority, saying that most of the states that are paying are not those with the best resources.

He also cited examples of Borno who released N12 billion for the payment of gratuities up to 2020 and Jigawa State, adding that “we have many states that the liabilities stand at trillions of Naira and the governors were not doing anything about it.”

Also, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Ngige said the Federal Government is mindful of their sacrifice and contributions to the Nigeria project.

He also acknowledged that the consequential adjustment to the pension of Nigerian pensioners since 2019 had been long overdue.

He said, “Distinguished Senior Citizens, Permit me to use this opportunity to inform you that the Federal Government is mindful of your sacrifices and contributions to the Nigerian project and is committed to taking necessary steps to address issues that border on improving your welfare.

“In this regard, my ministry has decided to take the lead on the lingering issue of consequential adjustment to the pension of Nigerian pensioners which had been overdue since 2019 when the new Minimum Wage Act was signed into law by Mr President. In this regard therefore we are hopeful that working with other Agencies of Government, there would be some light at the end of the tunnel.”

Also speaking, the NUP President, Dr Afolayan said the pensioners would be protesting nationwide over the failure of local government to release the circular and commence implementation of the consequential adjustment.

Besides, he said the government has failed to approved the upward review of pensions following the national minimum wage increase, despite the fact that the report of the joint committee that worked on the review has been submitted since last year to the presidency.

He said the protest will commence on Friday in Abuja to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Senator Shakarau, said it is unacceptable for people to have served for several years and be given less attention, adding that law must be enacted and supported by both executive and legislature at all level to ensure that the rights of pensioners must be respected.

He stated that the National Assembly has commenced the process to review the Pension Act, adding that both committees of the National Assembly, the National Pension Commission and other related government agencies will be visiting the states to ensure that the letters of the Pension Act are adhered to and obey.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Pensioners still collect N2000 monthly ; Pensioners still collect N2000 monthly ; Pensioners still collect N2000 monthly ; Pensioners still collect N2000 monthly.