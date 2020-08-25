PENGASSAN commissions Francis Olabode Johnson Complex

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), has honoured the good works of its late National President, Comrade Francis Olabode Johnson, with the commissioning of an event center, named after the late labour leader.

History was made on Thursday, August 20, 2020, as the association formally commissioned the ultra modern, purpose-built event centre in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, named Francis Olabode Johnson Complex.

Conceived by late President, Francis Olabode Johnson, the event centre would help the association to stop relying heavily on check off dues of members as the only source of income.

Speaking at the event, the President of PENGASSAN, Comrade Ndukaku Ohaeri, said the association collectively agreed to immortalize the late President by naming the eentre after him.

He stated that the construction of the building commenced in September 2019 and was completed in August 2020, fully funded by the check off dues of members of the association.

The edifice has a 500-capacity hall, meeting rooms, lounges and an E-library. When fully operational, the event centre will be a huge source of revenue for the association and the people within the vicinity.

He, therefore, urged the Chairman of the Obio-Akpor Local Government Area to impress it on Governor Nyesom Wike to fix the access road and provide an electricity transformer for the area.

The ceremony was graced by the Chairman of Obio Akpor LGA, Rivers State, Solomon Abel Eke who commissioned the building. Members of the Central Working Committee (CWC), past PENGASSAN Presidents and General Secretaries, Mrs Adesewa Johnson (the widow of Francis Olabode Johnson) and members of the association.

