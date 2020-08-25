Ngige appointed ‘key adviser’ of Former Governors Forum

The Executive Committee of the Former Governors Forum Advisory Board has appointed the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige as its ‘key adviser’.

A letter conveying the development and dated July 29, 2020, says the forum’s decision is “unanimous” and based on Ngige’s pedigree “not only as a former governor but equally a respected elder statesman with passion for the promotion of the unity of Nigeria,” a factor it describes as the board’s “ key objective.”

Signed by its Chairman and the former Governor of Niger State, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliu and the Secretary, Prof. Tunde Esan, the letter further says Ngige’s role as an adviser will be invaluable in the development of good qualities in emerging leaders across Nigeria.

“One of the key objectives of the forum is the development of a body of experienced and patriotic Nigerians that provides a resource platform for the emergence of selfless leaders that will make appropriate input for the furtherance of peace and prosperity of the nation at all times,” it says.

“Former Governors Forum, has the largest pool of leaders with experience in governance in Africa while its role as its major leadership resource base in Nigeria cannot be over emphasized.”

It further says it is looking forward to the contribution and active participation of the Labour Minister in its activities.

The forum is a body of former governors elected into office since 1979 and has its secretariat at No 40 Lake Chad Crescent, Maitama, Abuja.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

1,126 Killed, 380 Abducted In 7 Northern States —Amnesty Int’l

The GLOBAL watchdog, Amnesty International, on Sunday, claimed at least 1,126 rural dwellers in seven northern states of Kaduna, Katsina, Niger, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba and Zamfara, have lost their lives to rampaging insecurity in the zone since the beginning of the year. In a statement highlighting its recent findings, about 380 villagers were also reportedly abducted for ransom within the months under review, with victims’ relatives…

MONDAY LINES: El-Rufai Goes To Law School

I have this Igbo friend whom I call Omo Oduduwa. He speaks the Yoruba language with a competence that claps for whoever his teacher is – and he flaunts it. Every expression that shoots out of his trunk is rooted in wisdom. He once told me in Yoruba that his enemy was ill but he was the one taking medicine for the illness (ó re òtá mi sùgbón èmi ni mo nl’ògun). That statement I remembered when I read Professor Ishaq Akintola of…

Water Resources Bill: Lawmaker Says It Is Dead On Arrival

FEDERAL lawmakers are again smarting for a showdown with their leadership and the presidency once they resume from their annual vacation. The mutual ethnic suspicion in the polity will again reverberate in the consideration of the controversial National Water Resources Bill 2020, Nigerian Tribune investigation revealed. The bill which was shut down in the eighth National Assembly under the leadership of Senator Bukola Saraki…

LEADERSHIP & MANAGEMENT: Route To Iconic Leadership

The transformation of leaders into icons has much to do with what they don’t do rather than what they do. While it is fashionable for leaders to say ‘yes’ to a number of things, it is only those who make it a habit to say ‘no’ to many things that become icons. According to Warren Buffet, the investment guru, “The difference between successful people and very successful people is that very successful people say ‘no’ to almost…