PDP set to cut staff strength by 50%

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has resolved to lay off 50 percent of its staff strength as a cost-saving measure.

The party announced the move to its staff via an internal memo posted on its notice boards at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

If implemented, the total number of affected staff to be affected will be 62 including four directors, two deputy directors, six assistant directors, 17 supervisors, 14 intermediate staff, 19 junior staff.

The memo signed by the PDP Deputy National Secretary, Mr. Agbo Emmanuel is dated March 5, 2020.

Titled “Disengagement of staff,” and addressed to all the staff, it informed that the rationalization was a decision of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

NEC has earlier set up a committee on rationalization who recommendation it adopted in its February 22, 2020 meeting.

The memo added: “Affected staff must first show evidence of disengagement signed to, by the National Secretary’s office before payment. All staff has the option of resignation and such a letter should only be addressed to the National Secretary.

“All affected staff must be cleared and issues clearance certificate indicating that they are not financially or materially indebted to the party.

“Consequently upon above, all affected staff must hand over all party documents, materials, office keys and their identity cards to enable clearance.

“Management wishes the affected staff best of luck in their future endeavour.”