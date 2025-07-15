Lagos PDP chairmen reject LG election results

The Forum of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Local Government Chairmen in Lagos has outrightly rejected the outcome of the just-concluded council election in Lagos, alleging that the process was manipulated to favour the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Forum gave this position at a press conference which held on Tuesday at the party secretariat in Alagomeji, Yaba, describing what happened last Saturday during the poll exercise as electoral fraud, daylight robbery, and assault on democracy and, therefore, threatened to challenge the outcome at the tribunal with “compiled detailed evidence, eyewitness testimonies, video recordings, and official anomalies.”

Addressing newsmen, Chairman of the Forum, Hon. Adegbesan Adegboyega, alleged that what transpired on Saturday 12th July, 2025, was not an election, but an orchestrated charade, a criminal conspiracy, and a coordinated attack on the sovereign will of the people, executed by the APC-led government in connivance with compromised officials of the state electoral umpire.

He explained that from the onset, it was clear that the APC had no intention of participating in a free and fair electoral contest, saying that it instead activated its rigging machinery long before the first ballot was cast.

“What followed on election day was a shameful desecration of the democratic process.

“In broad daylight, APC-sponsored thugs brazenly invaded multiple polling units, snatching ballot boxes in the full glare of the public, and assaulted voters who dared to resist. These acts of thuggery occurred under the watch of security agencies and LASIEC officials, who turned a blind eye or outrightly aided the attackers.

“In many areas across the state identified as PDP’s strongholds, there were ballot box stuffing on unimaginable scale. Pre-thumbprinted ballot papers were carted into polling units in bags, and LASIEC officials either stood aside helplessly or actively colluded in legitimising these fraudulent votes,” Adegboyega said.

“Let it be made abundantly clear that the PDP will not recognise this fraudulent election or any of its so-called ‘winners.’ We have compiled detailed evidence, eyewitness testimonies, video recordings, and official anomalies to challenge and retrieve our stolen mandate through available civilised legal means,” he added.

The PDP chieftain, therefore, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to launch an inquiry into LASIEC’s operations in the state, just as he equally charged the Civil Society Groups, international observers, and democracy watchdogs to speak out against what he described as “this tyranny.”

Besides, Adegboyega also urged the nation’s judiciary to rise above political compromise, saying that the Third Arm of Government should uphold the sanctity of the law.

“We are also calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to launch an inquiry into LASIEC’s operations.

“We also call on Civil society groups, international observers, and democracy watchdogs to speak out against this tyranny.

“The Nigerian judiciary should rise above political compromise to uphold the sanctity of the law,” he said.

Some of the party candidates present at the briefing said members of the PDP and those loyal to the party were disenfranchised as their names were not on the voters’ register.

A councillorship candidate from Ward F Iwaya, in Yaba LCDA, Alade Yusuf, said the election was inconclusive in his ward, alleging that there was no collation of results in the ward as, according to him, the designated Ward Collation Centre was never activated.

“There was no official pronouncement from LASIEC, either on-site or through any verified channel.

“There is no video, no footage, and no public address confirming collation or result declaration.

“What we witnessed was a coordinated effort to disrupt, manipulate, and silence the people’s voice,” he said.

“We are not here to beg for results. We are here to demand justice.

“We are demanding: Total cancellation of the Ward F councilorship election.

“A fresh election conducted under full security and monitored by civil society.

“Accountability for all LASIEC officials who failed in their duty or aided the collapse of the process.

“This is bigger than a single candidate or party. This is about the future of our community, our democracy, and our right to choose who leads us,” he demanded.