Weeklong programme of events to continue in honour of Buhari — Presidency

The Presidency has announced that a weeklong programme of events will continue in honour of former President Muhammadu Buhari, following his burial in Daura, Katsina State, on Tuesday.

This was made known in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

According to the statement, Buhari was laid to rest at his residence in Daura after funeral prayers and interment attended by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and other dignitaries.

“The state funeral was marked by full military honours, including a reveille and a 21-gun salute. A weeklong programme of events will continue later on Tuesday with a condolence visit to President Buhari’s family by the Presidential Committee.”

The statement revealed that Buhari’s final journey began Tuesday afternoon when his body arrived from London at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport in Katsina.

“President Tinubu and other dignitaries, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, President Umaru Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau, Prime Minister of Niger Republic, Ali Lamine Zeine, former President of Niger Republic, Issoufou Mahamadou, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, governors and business leaders, escorted the late President’s remains on the hour-long drive to Daura.

“Upon arrival, a brief lying-in-state ceremony was held at President Buhari’s residence, followed by the funeral prayer (Salatul Janazah) led by Sheikh Salisu Rabiu, the Imam of the Central Mosque in Daura.

“President Tinubu and the late President’s close family members witnessed the final interment at 5.50 p.m.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE