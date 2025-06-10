APC chieftain, Jesutega Onokpasa, is dead

A prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and political commentator, Barrister Jesutega Onokpasa, has passed away.

Onokpasa, a lawyer who served as a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council during the 2023 general elections, passed away on Monday. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

His passing was made public on Tuesday by pro-APC crusader Okezie Atani, who announced the news on X.

“We lost Barr. Jesutega Onokpasa, may his soul rest in perfect peace,” Atani posted.

Onokpasa was widely recognised for his staunch support of President Bola Tinubu and frequently featured on television programmes where he defended the APC-led administration.

