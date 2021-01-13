PDP mourns Kanu’s death, commiserates with Lagos govt, Igbo community

Latest News
By Bola Badmus - Lagos
PDP mourns Kanu's death, Ndubuisi Kanu's death, We're devastated by Ndubuisi

Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commiserated with the state government and the Igbo community in Lagos over the death of Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Godwin Kanu (rtd), describing the passing of the elder statesman as a loss to the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Rear Admiral Kanu (rtd), who died on Wednesday morning, aged 77, is a former military administrator of Lagos State and later Imo State.

Chairman of the party, Engr. Adedeji Doherty, in a statement on Wednesday, eulogized the elder statesman, who served as military administrator of Lagos State in 1977 and further described him as a man who loved the peace and an admirer and supporter of the PDP.

“With Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Godwin Kanu’s death, another of the greatest Iroko tree in the forest of Igboland and indeed Nigeria, has fallen,” Doherty said.

The party chieftain said the political history of Nigeria, especially the country’s return to democratic governance in 1999 would never be complete without the mention of Rear Admiral Kanu, who was among the key figures in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) then, adding that his footprints would forever remain indelible in the sands of the pro-democracy movement in Nigeria, especially the agitation for the actualization of the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election.

“The political history of Nigeria, especially the country’s return to democratic governance in 1999 will never be complete without the mention of Rear Admiral Kanu, who was among the key figures in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) then.

“His footprints will forever remain indelible in the sands of the pro-democracy movement in Nigeria, especially agitation for the actualization of the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election,” he said.

“It is our prayers in the Lagos PDP that his patriotic soul will rest in peace and God will grant his family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss,” he prayed.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…PDP mourns Kanu’s death  PDP mourns Kanu’s death

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..PDP mourns Kanu’s death  PDP mourns Kanu’s death

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

CLICK HERE FOR A NATURAL SOLUTION FOR WEAK ERECTION AND PREMATURE EJACULATION WITHIN 30DAYS. SAFE AND EFFECTIVE

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

PDP blasts PTF over COVID-19 second wave handling

Latest News

Court Covid-19 rules hindering us, Lagos judiciary correspondents tell CJN

Latest News

Five die in auto crash on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Latest News

UNILAG to resume online lectures January 25, exams to hold March 15

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More