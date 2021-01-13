PDP mourns Kanu’s death, commiserates with Lagos govt, Igbo community

Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commiserated with the state government and the Igbo community in Lagos over the death of Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Godwin Kanu (rtd), describing the passing of the elder statesman as a loss to the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Rear Admiral Kanu (rtd), who died on Wednesday morning, aged 77, is a former military administrator of Lagos State and later Imo State.

Chairman of the party, Engr. Adedeji Doherty, in a statement on Wednesday, eulogized the elder statesman, who served as military administrator of Lagos State in 1977 and further described him as a man who loved the peace and an admirer and supporter of the PDP.

“With Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Godwin Kanu’s death, another of the greatest Iroko tree in the forest of Igboland and indeed Nigeria, has fallen,” Doherty said.

The party chieftain said the political history of Nigeria, especially the country’s return to democratic governance in 1999 would never be complete without the mention of Rear Admiral Kanu, who was among the key figures in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) then, adding that his footprints would forever remain indelible in the sands of the pro-democracy movement in Nigeria, especially the agitation for the actualization of the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election.

“It is our prayers in the Lagos PDP that his patriotic soul will rest in peace and God will grant his family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss,” he prayed.

