Oyo govt moves against roadside traders, seizes goods

By Wale Akinselure
Governor Makinde
Sequel to the expiration of a seven days ultimatum, the Oyo state government, on Wednesday, moved against roadside traders in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.
The government had given roadside traders seven days ultimatum from Tuesday, January 5th to Tuesday 12th.
Wednesday’s enforcement exercise which spanned the Challenge-Agodi gate axis of Ibadan saw the task force of the state Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources seize some wares, goods displayed on roadsides.
In one swoop, four pickup vans of the Ministry were full of items seized from roadside traders.
State Commissioner of Environment and Natural Resources, Mr Idowu Oyeleke, who led the enforcement team, assured that the exercise will continue on a daily basis.
Affirming the enforcement while speaking with Tribune Online, Oyeleke said the exercise will be continuous until full compliance is achieved across the state.
He added that the team will continue to make round trips with its vehicles to continuously seize items.
Speaking further, he decried the environmental nuisance constituted by the roadside traders as one detrimental to the lives of traders and buyers.
“The enforcement will continue, will be on a daily basis until we get full compliance. Anybody found displaying goods by the roadside will have the goods seized. By the time we start removing their goods, it will serve as a deterrent to others,” Oyeleke said.

