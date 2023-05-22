Thousands of members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo state, including the House of Representatives candidate, Olumuyiwa Adu, on Monday defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Also, the leader of the PDP in Akokoland, Bode Obanla, led decampees from the four local government areas of Akoko South-West, Akoko South-East, Akoko North-West, and Akoko North-East to switch allegiance to APC, saying APC remains the path to development.

Speaking, Adu said he decided to dump PDP with his followers, following the leadership crisis in the party, declaring that the party had lost focus and vision with no direction.

He said he was attracted to APC because of the internal democracy within the party and attributed the challenges within the PDP in the state to a lack of internal democracy which has become a persistent threat to the party’s growth in the state.

He promised to join hands with leaders and members of the APC to develop the party and also promised to be the welfare officer of the party in the state in order to give every member of the party sense of belonging.

Adu added that he did not join the party to contest for election but to join hands with others to strengthen APC in the state, saying “I didn’t join the party because I wanted to contest the election but I joined the party because I wanted to form an alternate platform that was capable of providing for the welfare of the people and that objective was achieved”

Adu appreciated the leaders of APC in the state for the warm reception and commended the party leadership, especially the state chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin, for being transparent and straightforward in dealing with members of the party.

Adu said “This is to join hands with my brothers and sisters and other members of the party to ensure that our people have a good representation in the affairs of the government. I am ready to participate in all party affairs and contribute towards what they plan to do and translate to the good welfare of the people

“The political party is supposed to be a machinery to build society and particularly the people in it and when we join hands together we deliberate and plan and come out with how to execute such plans to bring out development for the people”

Also speaking, Obanla said the decision to join APC was made in good faith and not due to any rancour within the party, but particularly to ensure that his followers get their fair share of governance, saying the move became imperative in order to be in the progressive folds.

He said “Contrary to insinuations, we are not moving because we have been wronged by any of our leaders, the entire leadership, or shut out of the party. If anything, we held the ace. We were still able to decide, in conjunction with other stakeholders, on which side the PDP pendulum swung in the state.





“I have come to the conclusion that I must now come to the progressive fold, which is currently in power at every stratum of government if indeed I wish to contribute to the development of my people. I have been in the opposition here in the state for close to 15 years now.

“Now I can see. As a lover of development and progress, I have decided, as part of my contribution to the wheels of progress that are rolling in my state, to join these wonderful progressives in government as they continue to move the state forward.

“However, we have carefully studied the antecedents of the progressives, and we equally watched the activities of a born progressive who has paid his dues as a progressive, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, the state chairman. It is clear that our ethical leanings and political philosophy align.

Receiving the new members into the APC fold, the Chairman of the party in the state, Adetimehin maintained that APC is a political party built upon national patriotism, love for humanity, justice, equality and selfless commitment, and enjoined new members to join hands in building the party.

He appealed to them to visit their various wards and register with the party in order to become full members of APC, and

congratulated the new members for their decision, assuring them of fairness and equal treatment with old members.

He charged them to join hands and work hard for the success of the party at all levels in the general election and assured them that they will not be sidelined and urged them to work towards the development of the APC in the state.

Adetimehin said the defection of the PDP members would enhance the party’s electoral victory and said “Your efforts and commitment to the party development determine your position in the party. It is not how long but how good.

“APC in Ondo state and Nigeria has done well for social and economic development of the nation and I believe this is one of the reasons the party is attracting new members. We welcome all the defectors and appreciate you for your conviction and your trust in our party.o

Some of the APC leaders who received the new members include Olusola Oke, Charles Titiloye, Adeniyi Adegbonmire, Victor Olabimtan, Gboyega Adefarati, Saka Yusuf Ogunleye, Derin Adesida and Olabisi Johnson among others.

