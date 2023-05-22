Authorities of the Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Osun at the weekend matriculated 8,982 fresh students for the 2022/2023 academic session with a warning that no student would be allowed to write examinations without full payment of all the prescribed fees.

Meanwhile, one of the matriculating students, Aiyegbusu Faith Esther was awarded the sum of two hundred and fifty thousand naira (N250,000) for her outstanding performance in her examinations since her enrollment in the polytechnic.

While addressing the newly matriculated students, the rector of the polytechnic, Dr. Sani Man Yahaya charged the newly admitted students to face their students and do away with untoward acts that bring disreputes to their various homes.

He however advised them to acquit themselves with dos and don’t of the citadel of learning, as the school has zero tolerance for any misdemeanors.

Dr Yahaya however charged them to count themselves lucky among the luckiest ones for the privilege of being among the 8,982 candidates offered admission to study in this Polytechnic out of millions of candidates who wrote the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

“It is important to let you know that a total number of 7,430 candidates chose the Federal Polytechnic, Ede as their First Choice for studies in this Academic Session and only 2,294 were offered admission after the Post-UTME Screening Exercise.

“My dear Matriculants, it may interest you to know that in my capacity as the sixth substantive Rector of this Polytechnic, you are the very first set of students I am admitting into the membership of this unique and great community, the Federal Polytechnic Ede, where great scholars are made. I have the conviction that God will use this Polytechnic to nurture your growth and development in all facets of life.

“As bonafide students of this Polytechnic, you must endeavour to make the Students’ Information Handbook your companion by reading it regularly, to be familiar with its contents and thereby maximize the advantage of your studentship.

“It is worthy to also inform you that the Polytechnic has zero tolerance for cultism and other sundry anti-social vices i.e. riot, looting, arson, cultism, disobedience, examination malpractices, drug abuse, drunkenness, cheating, disrespect for constituted authorities, indecent dressing, etc.

While appreciating the polytechnic staff, he praised them for their cooperation at all times and charged them to maintain the tempo.

He also charged parents to always have their wards at heart and provide for their immediate needs with love and empathy.





The matriculating students are from School of Applied Sciences, 1,945; School of Science and Technology, 1,125; School of Communication and Information Science, 1,010; School of Business and Management Studies, 2,552; School of Engineering Technology, 1,422; School of Environmental Studies, 888; and School of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology, 40.