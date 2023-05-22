In its bid to promote peace in the Nigerian communities, Ecolerite Institute for Peace and Advancement, EIPA, has inducted 35 eminent Nigerians as professional fellows of the institute.

The induction of the 35 new fellows took place at the University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Oyo State, on Saturday.

The award recipients include Special Adviser to Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde on Youths and Sports, Kazeem Bolarinwa, Special Adviser to the Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde on Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Abdul Rasheed AbdulAzeez, President, Rotary Club of Ibadan -Challenge, Mujidat Rafiu, Former President Rotary Club of Ibadan-Challenge, Yusuff Akande, Ace broadcasters, Samuel Gbesabi, Adebayo Faleke, Ademola Adesokan among others.

Speaking at the event, the President of Ecolerite Institute for Peace Advancement, Dr Kazeem Akande, noted that the recipients were selected from various fields of the seven spheres of society for their dedication to humanity.

Dr Akande, however, advised the recipients of the fellow awards to put more effort into their various contributions towards the promotion of peace in Nigeria and Africa.

Also speaking Registrar of the institute, Dr Tayo Adegunju in his speech congratulated the awardees while he charged them to use their professional experiences in their various field for the promotion of peace in the country.

He said ” I congratulate you all today on the successful conferment of fellowship on you by EIPA, please note that you were nominated and conferred as a fellow of Ecolerite Institute of Peace Building because of your achievements in your various fields while I implore you all to use your professional experiences in your various field for the promotion of peace in the country,” he noted.

In an interview with Tribune Online, One of the recipients, Yusuff Akande appreciated the institute for the gesture as he promised to contribute his quota towards the promotion of peace in Nigeria.

Also speaking with Tribune Online, another award recipient, Mr Samuel Bola, appreciated the institute for the fellowship award while he as well pledged to continue to be a promoter of peace in Nigeria.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE