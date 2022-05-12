PDP denies disqualification of opposition candidate from running

The National Secretary of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Sen Samuel Anyanwu has denied the purported disqualification of Opposition Spokesperson, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, from running under the platform of the party

This is coming barely 24 hours after his Special Adviser on Media, Ikenna Onuoha, referred to Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere as a ‘disqualified’ aspirant.

Addressing the PDP National Caucus on the alleged disqualification of Ikenga, the National Secretary,Anyawu denied the action and informed the party’s National Caucus that Ikenga is still in the race and was not disqualified.





He maintained that the documents in circulation was not from the party but a forged documents put in circulation by mischief-makers who wants to drag his name and the party to the mud.

It will be recalled that the opposition spokesperson, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere was cleared by the PDP National Assembly screening panel and issued a certificate of clearance after which the Appeal Panel upheld his clearance and few days after, the social media and mainstream media platforms were awash with the strange report purporting his disqualification, which led to the present controversies and allegations of forgery and fabrication, which the National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, has cleared before the National Caucus.

The controversies that trailed the purported disqualification of Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere had ignited emotions in the state, and had cast the party in bad light.