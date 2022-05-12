NUC awards full accreditation status to Ojukwu Varsity

The Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC), has given Full Accreditation Status to a total of eleven (11) Departments that participated in the October/November 2021 accreditation exercise at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Anambra State.

According to the statement issued to Tribune Online in Awka, on Thursday, by the University Public Relations Officer, Dr Harrison Madubueze, he said the report of the accreditation result signed by the Director of Accreditation, Dr Maryam Sali and received by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Greg Nwakoby, the Commission noted that all the Eleven Departments that participated in the exercise passed and therefore, were granted “Full Accreditation Status”.

The Departments include; Fisheries and Aquaculture, Computer Science, Library and Information Science, Educational Management, and Social Studies.





Others include; Food Science and Technology, Pharmacy, Mathematics, Criminology and Security Studies, Economics, and Political Science.

The NUC emphasized that the “Full Accreditation Status” is valid for five years as enshrined in the statutory mandate of the Commission.

While reacting to the development, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Nwakoby, said that the University Management was excited to receive the report of the Commission.