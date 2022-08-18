PDP crisis: Remain calm, we are working hard to reconcile Wike, Atiku, party ― BoT Chairman

•Says the present issue is not a problem but misunderstanding

By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna
The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin has appealed to members of the party and Nigerian at large to remain calm over the current lingering crisis bedevilling the party.

Senator Jibrin made this known in a statement he issued to newsmen in Kaduna on Thursday.

The BoT Chairman noted that efforts are on top gear to reconcile, the River states governor, Nyeson Wike, the party (PDP) and the Presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar.

“I wish to call on all members of PDP and all Nigerians to remain calm and never create bad blood and confusion on the state of our party noting that all efforts are on the ground to reconciliation between wike, the party and the presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar

He noted that what is happening at the party should not be seen as a problem but misunderstanding within the party.

Senator Jibrin noted that “At this period leading to the 2023 elections we should concentrate on how to win all positions to be contested and seriously adhere to the provision of the party constitution.

“My strong advice is for us to give strong support to the present Reconciliation committee set up to resolve all issues.

“Thereafter BoT, the highest advisory organ of the party will give more encouragement leading to greater success of PDP.

