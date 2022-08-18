FG restates commitment to partnering UK PACT to improve lives in Niger Delta region

The Minister of State, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs (MNDA), Sharon Ikeazor, has reiterated the commitment of the ministry to partner with the UK PACT (Partnering for Accelerated Climate Transition) and FCDO (Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office) in possible areas that would change the living condition of the people of the Niger Delta region.

According to her, “the collaborative efforts between the Ministry and the British High Commission is to reposition the Niger Delta region for economic empowerment, job creation and sustained livelihood for women and youths in the region.”

Ikeazor stated this when she received in audience the Nigeria Country Lead UK PACT and FCDO recently in the Ministry in Abuja.

She highlighted the importance of ecosystem protection and conservation in the Niger Delta region and the opportunities advanced by sustainable land use and commodity trade present in the region.

Nigeria Country Lead, UK PACT, Joe Tyrell, in his speech, expressed the willingness and commitment of the team to partner with the ministry in its activities especially in the area of Agriculture and environmental planning; explaining that they are currently undertaking a programme tagged ‘Integrated Land Management’ for the benefit of the Niger Delta region.

The FCDO Nigeria Economic Development was led by Ms. Sally Woolhouse.

