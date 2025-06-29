PDP crisis latest: INEC reply to NGO muddles issues

AS Commission denies refusing letters signed by party’s acting national secretary, koshoedo

THE crisis over the authentic national Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took a fresh twist on Saturday as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) denied refusing to accept correspondence signed by the Acting National Secretary, Arc. Setonji Kosheodo.

The electoral commossion denied reports that it advised the party that it would not honour any correspondence signed by its Acting National Secretary, Arc. Koshoedo.

The electoral body stated this in its reply to the letter by a Civil Society Organization (CSO) Initiative for Ethics and Value Orientation demanding the Commission to produce the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the reported communication to the PDP where it allegedly advised that it would not give effect to any correspondence signed or co-signed by party’s Acting National Secretary.

The clarification by INEC may be the tiebreaker in the heated arguments within the PDP regarding the position of INEC on the decision by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) directing the Deputy National Secretary, Arc. Koshoedo to act as its National Secretary.

The CSO had in a letter dated May 16, 2025, signed by its Executive Director, Comrade Yinka Sotade and addressed to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Yakubu Mahmood and Secretary, Mrs. Rose Omoa Oriaran-Anthony, respectively queried the alleged refusal by INEC to honour the resolution of the PDP.

The action of the CSO was prompted by a report in a section of the media last month that INEC had advised the PDP leadership that it would not recognize any correspondence from the party if not signed by Senator Samuel Anyanwu despite being officially communicated to by the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) of the directive to Koshoedo to act as National Secretary in line with the provisions of the party’s constitution.

Insisting that INEC’s alleged position is not within its statutory competence, the CSO also cautioned that such would also amount to contempt of the judgment of the Supreme Court on the supremacy of political parties over its internal affairs.

Demanding the said advisory, the CSO stated: “We hereby formally request a Certify True Copy (CTC) of the official communication from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) written to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in which the Commission communicated to the PDP its decision to not treat/give effect to letters from the PDP signed solely or co-signed by the Peoples Democratic Party Acting National Secretary, Hon. Arc. Setonji Koshoedo.”

However, INEC in its reply dated 26th May 2025 and addressed to the Executive Director, Initiative for Ethics and Value Orientation with reference number INEC/DEPM/CWO/041/111/152, denied having any such advisory in its records.

INEC’s reply signed by its Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, which was sighted by journalists at the weekend reads;

“RE: Request for INEC Correspondence to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the Commission’s Resolve to not Honour Letters of the PDP Signed by Its Acting National Secretary, Pursuant to the Provisions of Section 1(1) and (2) of the Freedom of Information Act, 2011.

“Your Letter on the above refers.

“The Commission regrets to inform you that the document under reference is not in its records and draws your attention to the provisions of Section 82(1&5) to guide you in future engagement.

“Accept the assurances of the Commission’s highest esteem.”

Checks confirmed that the PDP NWC had in an official correspondence with reference number: PDP/DOM/GF.2/ VOL. IF/25-061, dated May 05, 2025 conveyed to INEC, the resolution taken at its 600th meeting wherein it directed the Deputy National Secretary to act as National Secretary as provided under Section 36 (2) of the party’s Constitution.

INEC’s response to the CSO is surfacing on the heels of the Commission’s position at the meeting with PDP leaders last Tuesday where the INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu was said to have maintained that the issue of Party leadership offices including that of the National Secretary of the party falls within the purview of internal affairs of the party to which INEC has no role or determining power.

Sources at the closed-door meeting hinted that the Chairman of INEC told the PDP leaders that the Commission is bound by the decision of the party in the issues of its leadership and internal affairs.

