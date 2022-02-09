PDP bracing up for new members ahead of 2023, says Tambuwal

The rank and file of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will soon be increased nationwide as more people are expected to defect to it from other political parties across the country.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State made this observation on Tuesday during the third leg of his consultation visit to decide his options on seeking the PDP ticket to run for the position of president next year in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

Last week Tuesday and on Monday this week, the governor visited Bamaina, Jigawa State and Gusau, Zamfara State respectively.

Tambuwal, accompanied by the former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa; former Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Mukhtar Shagari and former Minister of Power, Mr Bello Suleiman, appreciated the unity of purpose displayed by the Kebbi state PDP stalwarts and followers during the recent local government election held in the state.

“All political watchers in the country on Saturday witnessed the political sagacity of the state PDP, which is united. Your vigilance and cohesion in realization of such feat will help the party on the national front,” he said, according to a statement issued by Muhammad Bello, the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the governor.

For this reasons, he disclosed that it is imperative for PDP stakeholders to unite and cooperate. “This will attract more people who are already on the verge of crossing over to it,” the governor said.

“The PDP in Kebbi State is united. The PDP in Kebbi State is compact and strong. I appeal to you to work together as a family to attract more members from the opposition because there is a lot of trouble in the other house.

“I know they will leave and come here. When they come, I implore you to be very magnanimous so that when they come, you should be accommodating and carry everybody along, and together, God willing, we shall win the elections here In Kebbi State and in Nigeria come 2023,” Tambuwal said.

Speaking on the situation in the country under the control of the APC, Tambuwal lamented for the umpteenth time, that the Nigeria is on the verge of collapse as a result of the preponderance of insecurity, debilitating healthcare system, poverty, falling standard of education, corruption and other ills that have become the hallmark of the APC administration thus far.

Bafarawa, who described the visit as homecoming, expressed happiness with the integrity displayed by the Kebbi State chapter of the PDP during the local councils election held in the state.

“We’re here for consultation between you and our own who seeks the coveted office of president in Nigeria God willing,” Bafarawa added, urging supporters to sustain their prayers and backing for Governor Tambuwal.