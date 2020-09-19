PDP alleges moves to replace Edo North results 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alerted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Department of State Services (DSS) of alleged plots by agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to replace election results where the PDP is leading, particularly in Edo North.

A statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary in Abuja on Saturday cautioned the security agents allowing themselves to be used to perpetrate the illegality.

The party alleged that fake results are already being published by the APC purportedly emanating from Estako West.

The statement said: “While we charge our members to remain vigilant and follow their results ‘bumper to bumper’ to all the collation centres, we, however, caution the security agencies against being used to replace results that have already been declared at the respective polling units.

“Already, we are aware that results are being manufactured in Kogi state to be used as replacements for already declared results, particularly in Edo North.

“We draw the attention of INEC to such results being bandied by the APC, including the fake result claimed to have emanated from Etsako West, where a vote of 914 was allocated to the APC, as against the genuine declaration at the polling units.

“A cursory check on the results being circulated in the public space by the APC failed a litmus test of the identification numbers of INEC declaration of results.

“Whereas polling unit results are identified as Form EC8A, the results being paraded by the APC carry a fake identification number of Form EC60E.”

The party expressed concerns that “this sinister adventure of the APC is being encouraged by the slow pace of uploading already declared results in INEC’s virtual portal.”

It added: “We are alarmed by the report that this development has led to avoidable post-election violence, which has resulted in the reported killing of innocent Edo citizens, who came out to perform their civic responsibilities as the police allegedly withdrew their men in certain collation centres.

“Our party, standing with the people, calls on the Inspector General of Police to protect innocent Nigerians from this electoral defeat response by the APC.

“We charge the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to ensure that his officials are not compromised to replace results, as the people of Edo state have spoken loud and clear with their votes in their respective units, and they are already aware of the authentic results.”

