Nigeria records 189 new COVID-19 cases, total now 57,145

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 189 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 57,145.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Saturday.

“On the 19th of September 2020, 189 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 57145 cases have been confirmed, 48431 cases have been discharged and 1095 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 189 new cases are reported from 15 states in Nigeria; Lagos (70), Plateau (37), FCT (24), Kaduna (19), Rivers (12), Oyo (5), Ogun (4), Ebonyi (3), Katsina (3), Ondo (3), Osun (3), Imo (2), Yobe (2), Ekiti (1), Nasarawa (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 18,897 3,447 15,245 205 FCT 5,550 558 4,916 76 Oyo 3,231 990 2,202 39 Plateau 3,229 923 2,275 31 Edo 2,611 79 2,427 105 Kaduna 2,345 102 2,210 33 Rivers 2,232 33 2,140 59 Delta 1,799 112 1,638 49 Ogun 1,762 15 1,719 28 Kano 1,734 25 1,655 54 Ondo 1,597 47 1,515 35 Enugu 1,234 47 1,166 21 Ebonyi 1,038 1 1,007 30 Kwara 1,013 86 902 25 Abia 881 26 847 8 Katsina 848 367 457 24 Osun 813 20 776 17 Gombe 799 94 680 25 Borno 741 2 703 36 Bauchi 689 17 658 14 Imo 559 330 217 12 Benue 473 63 401 9 Nasarawa 448 110 325 13 Bayelsa 394 3 370 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Ekiti 314 24 284 6 Akwa Ibom 288 12 268 8 Niger 250 6 232 12 Anambra 232 29 184 19 Adamawa 230 19 196 15 Sokoto 161 2 142 17 Taraba 95 16 73 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 85 2 74 9 Zamfara 78 0 73 5 Yobe 75 8 59 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

