Buju ignores police’s threat, unveils track list for new EP

Days after his public face-off with men of The Nigerian Police in Lagos, Afrop pop singer, Buju who now goes by the name BNXN is set to drop an E.P on August 25 and it is entitled “Bad Since ‘97”.

The sorry I’m Late singer was seen in a video that went viral during the week where he had a heated argument with The Nigeria Policemen and later took to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction.

The police had reacted to the post saying the singer has a case to answer for allegedly assaulting one of its officers. But Buju countered the claim, saying he never assaulted the officer as he only expressed his displeasure with the way and manner he was approached and handled by the policemen.

But from the look of things, it seems Buju has moved on from the ugly incident and is now focusing on the release of his EP on August 25.

The singer unveiled the seven- track EP that featured Wizkid, Wande Coal and Olamide.

He has been one of the rave of the moments and keeps putting his music out there in a way that depicts his readiness to stay relevant on the music scene for a long time.

