Management of Paul University Awka has announced Hon Valentine Ozigbo, former 2021 Governorship candidate of PDP in Anambra as her 4th Convocation lecturer.

Adjunct Vice-Chancellor Administration, Paul University, Awka, Prof Godwin Onu announced this in a statement made available to Journalists in Awka on Tuesday, by the Public Relations Officer of the university, Sir Ikechukwu Abana.

According to the statement, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of Paul University, Ven Prof Obiora Nwosu on behalf of the Senate and the Governing Council is inviting all to the epoch-making event.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the event will be used to install the Chancellor of the university, award honorary doctorate degrees and first degrees across disciplines as well as diplomas to deserving graduands. The event is scheduled for 12 Noon on Friday 6th October, 2023.

The Primate of All Nigeria, Archbishop Metropolitan, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, His Grace, Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba will be installed as the Chancellor of the University.

“At the convocation, 385 graduands will convocate, 4 Doctorate degree Awardees and the Late Most Reverend MSC Anikwenwa, retired Archbishop of Province on the Niger and Dean, Church of Nigeria, will also receive a Posthumous meritorious service award from the Varsity.

Nigerian Tribune also learned that the University is owned by Anglican Communion across 55 dioceses and His Grace, The Most Reverend Alexander Chibuzo Ibezim PhD as the Archbishop of Province the Niger and Bishop of Awka Diocese is the host Archbishop.

